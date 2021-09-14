City of Topeka is asking Topekans for their input on property maintenance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The city is working to change the culture of property maintenance by asking Topekans for their thoughts on vacant properties.

The Public Health and Safety Committee is hosting a series of meetings during September, that includes property maintenance, substandard and vacant properties, overgrown and trashed lots. The Committee’s goal is to cut sub-standard housing by 50 percent in five years, reduce deterioration in vacant homes, and improve Topeka’s appearance.

Monday night’s first session was led by Councilmembers Karen Hiller and Christina Valdivia Alcala. They says it’s harder to keep lots maintained, especially with some vacant houses being set on fire this summer.

”We want to make it better and code enforcement alone isn’t doing it, we really made a lot of strides but if we wanna get our city the way we want it to be I need to agree on and then we need to talk about how we what all the different pieces and players and strategies we can put together to get the properties in the premises in the community being,” Councilwoman Karen Hiller said.

”We have been looking at is what can you do with vacant homes in some cities on the East Coast what you’re saying is it is mandatory that if you have a vacant home you have to have a working front and back to work and you have to have working and functioning windows that in itself over a year or two has seen to decrease the type of mischief and Mayham in and even crime that we know that that can come about with having a vacant housing that isn’t cared for.“

The next meeting is September 16 at the Central Park Community center at 6 p.m.

