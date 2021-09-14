Advertisement

Butter bison featured at Kansas State Fair

By Joe Baker
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - It has been a Kansas State Fair tradition since 1983. This year’s butter sculpture celebrates the state animal.

The “Mamie the Bison” is made of more than 800 pounds of butter and is kept inside a cooler at 36 degrees. It took Sarah Pratt, of Des Moines, Iowa, nearly 85 hours to create. The butter is reused and will be stored in five-gallon buckets in a local freezer where it will remain until the next year.

Animals are the centerpiece of the state fair.

On Tuesday, those who stopped by the milking demonstration learned how it takes about 48 hours for milk to come from the cow and into stores. Another interesting fact, a cow’s udder in the morning, can weigh up to 30 pounds.

Milking instructor Kari Hamilton said her main purpose is to show the importance of dairy in our daily lives.

“The people just don’t realize how nutritious it is and how important it is to get those three servings of dairy a day,” said Hamilton.

You can learn more about the process of milking all this week at the Kansas State Fair. Just search for the Milking Demo in Milking Parlor on the daily schedule: https://www.kansasstatefair.com/p/plan-your-visit1/schedule .

If you’re more into tricks and stunts, the Ninja Experience is for you. You can witness the best talents of six performers all this week at Gottschalk Park.

