Bob Dole remembers Norm Macdonald’s impressions on SNL

Former Sen. Bob Dole gives a thumb-up to supports as he enters a rally Thursday, May 16, 1996, in Chicago, the day after announcing his resignation from the Senate seat he has held for 27 years. Attempting to jump start his presidential campaign, Dole rushed to Chicago on Thursday to cement his impending separation from Congress. (AP Photo/ Beth A. Keiser)(BETH A. KEISER | Associated Press)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole is remembering the late Norm Macdonald for his comedic talents.

Macdonald portrayed the senator from Kansas on Saturday Night Live. The two met about a week after Dole lost the 1996 election.

“Norm @normmacdonald was a great talent, and I loved laughing with him on SNL,” tweeted Dole. “*Bob Dole* will miss Norm Macdonald.”

Macdonald died Tuesday after a nine-year battle with cancer.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

