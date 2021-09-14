Bob Dole remembers Norm Macdonald’s impressions on SNL

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole is remembering the late Norm Macdonald for his comedic talents.

Macdonald portrayed the senator from Kansas on Saturday Night Live. The two met about a week after Dole lost the 1996 election.

“Norm @normmacdonald was a great talent, and I loved laughing with him on SNL,” tweeted Dole. “*Bob Dole* will miss Norm Macdonald.”

“Norm @normmacdonald was a great talent, and I loved laughing with him on SNL. *Bob Dole* will miss Norm Macdonald.” pic.twitter.com/gPsdyJ5tS9 — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) September 14, 2021

Macdonald died Tuesday after a nine-year battle with cancer.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.