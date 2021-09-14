$7.5 million heads to repair locally-owned Kansas bridges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $7.5 million is headed to help repair locally-owned bridges in Kansas.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says 13 counties will get a combined total of $7.5 million from the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Off-System Bridge Improvement Program.

“My administration is committed to improving the overall transportation system in our state, including bridges owned by cities and counties in need of long-overdue repairs,” Governor Kelly said. “We look forward to fostering further partnerships among all levels of government to continue building the kind of robust, responsive infrastructure system that moves people and goods as efficiently as possible across Kansas and boosts our state and local economies.”

In Kansas, Gov. Kelly said there are over 19,300 locally-owned bridges and over 1,200 of them are in poor condition with an additional 3,844 either unable to carry legal loads or accommodate modern truck sizes. She said off-system bridges are located on roads that are not otherwise eligible for federal aid.

According to Gov. Kelly, state funding for the projects will be enhanced by a minimum 20% match from each recipient, which will result in $10.4 million in total local infrastructure improvements. She said KDOT received 87 applications that requested $46.6 million as part of the program.

“There is clearly a high demand for transportation infrastructure investments across our state,” Secretary Julie Lorenz said. “By partnering with KDOT, our communities are better able to help local road systems do the job they’re intended to do – like moving people and goods – and thus promote economic development and create more opportunities for growth.”

In addition to the federally required program, Gov. Kelly said KDOT reinstated the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program as part of her administration’s 10-year, bipartisan Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program to help cities and counties with local road systems.

For the federal fiscal year 2023, Gov. Kelly said those awarded are as follows:

Leavenworth Co. - 5 miles west of K-7 on Fairmont Rd., $563,484.80

Lyon Co. - 3.5 miles south and 3 miles east of Americus, $626,123.20

Osage Co. - 0.5 miles south and 4.3 miles east of Vassar, $857,021.60

Shawnee Co. - 2 miles east of Elman, $585,325.60

Wyandotte Co. - South of Old Kansas Ave. on Thorn Dr., $685,792.00

Clay Co. - 5.3 miles south and 1 mile east of Green, $270,822.40

Republic Co. - 10 miles south and 2.1 miles east of Belleville, $664,082.40

Trego Co. - 6.4 miles north and 5 miles west of WaKeeney, $558,991.60

Bourbon Co. - 1 mile west and 2.8 miles north of Pawnee Station, $318,871.20

Cherokee Co. - 0.5 miles south and 0.8 miles east of Columbus, $651,720.80

Woodson Co. - 7 miles west and 5.5 miles north of U.S. 75/54 junction, $432,441.60

Cowley Co. - 0.5 miles south of Hackney, $1,000,000

Harper Co. - 1 mile south and 3.5 miles west of Harper, $305,767.20

