Water line break closed Waverly Grade School Monday

Waverly Grade School
Waverly Grade School(Lebo-Waverly USD 243 / Facebook)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local grade school is closed this morning after a water line break.

Waverly Grade school is closed Monday, September 13th due to the water being off at the grade school building--that’s according to a post on the district’s Facebook page and also a message to 13 News from Superintendent Corey Reese.

Reese asks that parents and students check social media throughout the day for further information.

