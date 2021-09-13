Advertisement

Vehicle vs. pedestrian accident closes westbound lanes on I70 and Auburn

(Phil Anderson)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:19 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an early morning call around 1:45 a.m. on Monday morning, on reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident. The accident happened between I70 and Auburn road exit. Motorists are being asked to avoid the westbound lanes as they have been shut down.

Officials are still investigating the scene. There is no word yet on the person’s condition.

We will post updates as they become available.

