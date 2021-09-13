Advertisement

Two arrested on theft and drug charges following foot pursuit in Jackson Co.

Robert Ray Boyles, 32, of Colorado, and Whitney Page Rutschmann, 38, of Topeka were both...
Robert Ray Boyles, 32, of Colorado, and Whitney Page Rutschmann, 38, of Topeka were both arrested on theft and drug charges in Jackson Co.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested on theft and drug charges following a foot pursuit in Jackson County on Saturday.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy and the Holton Police Department responded to the Holton Walmart in reference to a report of a theft in progress on Saturday shortly after 2:30 p.m.

A male suspect fled on foot with the deputy pursuing on foot inside the store.  The deputy took the suspect to the ground and placed him in custody. 

Sheriff Morse says, during the struggle, allegedly items believed to be drug paraphernalia fell from the suspect’s person. 

The suspect allegedly attempted to identify himself through a stolen passport out of Colorado.  The suspect was eventually identified as Robert Ray Boyles, 32, of Longmont, Colorado. 

Boyles was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: interference with law enforcement, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, displaying an I.D. card belonging to someone else, no drug tax stamp, and possession of stolen property.

In addition, Boyles had 5 outstanding warrants from the State of Colorado. 

A second suspect, Whitney Page Rutschmann, 38, of Topeka, was also arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: theft, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia,

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson had to be helped back to the locker room after...
K-State QB Skylar Thompson leaves game with injury
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman watches as Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson was...
K-State’s Skylar Thompson injured in Wildcats 31-23 win
TPD says the suspect in Topeka's most recent homicide was shot in an alley near the 700 block...
KBI: Murder suspect fled crash, pointed gun at officers before being shot
FILE
Public Law declares American flags to be flown half-staff on 9/11
Riley County Police Department
Two arrested following sex crimes investigation in Manhattan

Latest News

Fellowship Bible Church celebrates 25 years in Topeka
Fellowship Bible Church celebrates 25 years
Studio Bloom by Shelley introduces the Junior Bloom Squad
Studio Bloom by Shelley introduces the “Junior Bloom Squad”
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass...
Mahomes led Chiefs rally for 33-29 season opening win over Browns
BBB warns of uptick in job scams as COVID unemployment benefits end