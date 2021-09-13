Two arrested on theft and drug charges following foot pursuit in Jackson Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested on theft and drug charges following a foot pursuit in Jackson County on Saturday.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy and the Holton Police Department responded to the Holton Walmart in reference to a report of a theft in progress on Saturday shortly after 2:30 p.m.

A male suspect fled on foot with the deputy pursuing on foot inside the store. The deputy took the suspect to the ground and placed him in custody.

Sheriff Morse says, during the struggle, allegedly items believed to be drug paraphernalia fell from the suspect’s person.

The suspect allegedly attempted to identify himself through a stolen passport out of Colorado. The suspect was eventually identified as Robert Ray Boyles, 32, of Longmont, Colorado.

Boyles was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: interference with law enforcement, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, displaying an I.D. card belonging to someone else, no drug tax stamp, and possession of stolen property.

In addition, Boyles had 5 outstanding warrants from the State of Colorado.

A second suspect, Whitney Page Rutschmann, 38, of Topeka, was also arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: theft, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia,

