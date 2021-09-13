Topeka Police investigating Sunday night shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is investigating a Sunday night shooting in North Topeka.

TPD Spokesperson Gretchen Spiker says a domestic incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of NE Jefferson St.

Spiker says the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and treated at a local hospital.

No other information was released.

