The Topeka Lions Club donated $5000 to the help children have fun

(file)
(file)(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Lions Club gave the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center a check for $5,000 on Monday.

The funds will go to a program at the center called Medical Warriors, a ground breaking program that allows medically fragile children or those battling life limiting illnesses to play at KCDC in private.

The program was inspired by a little girl named Rachel who battled leukemia. She couldn’t be around others due to the leukemia, so the Discovery Center closed to the public and invited her to visit the museum.

Rachel sadly lost her battle against leukemia.

If you want to donate to the cause, you can learn more at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center website and if you want to learn more about the Lions Club, you can click here.

13 News at Six