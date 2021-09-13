Advertisement

Topeka church to hold Harvesters food distribution on Saturday

St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd., will be the site of a...
St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd., will be the site of a Harvesters food giveaway starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church will be the site of a food giveaway this coming weekend.

The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

The food giveaway is being conducted in cooperation with Harvesters -- The Community Food Network.

Food will be distributed as long as supplies last.

