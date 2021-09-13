Topeka church to hold Harvesters food distribution on Saturday
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church will be the site of a food giveaway this coming weekend.
The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd.
The food giveaway is being conducted in cooperation with Harvesters -- The Community Food Network.
Food will be distributed as long as supplies last.
