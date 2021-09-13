Studio Bloom by Shelley introduces the “Junior Bloom Squad”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Shelley Jensen of Studio Bloom by Shelley is in her 13th year of being a full-time photographer but recently made a change to focus on high school seniors and younger teens.

“So in the 13 years I’ve been doing photography, I’ve noticed we photograph our babies and our seniors but the group ages 7-13 are probably the least photographed kids, so I figured why not do a junior bloom squad,” she said.

What was originally created to help with marketing turned into much more, she discovered a group to encourage and show them anything is possible.

“There’s a lot of things that tweens have to overcome, things on social media and bullying is a really big problem and them worrying about their weight or making friends so this group is just really trying to help them find their way, make friends and find something new,” Jensen said.

While Jensen was looking through applications for the bloom squad, she noticed a common thought amongst the group.

“But almost every question, their biggest fear was being bullied by somebody or not being accepted and it really hit my heart, and it’s very sad that these kids are dealing with something like that at a young age,”.

Jensen is trying to teach them that there is one key factor to a successful future.

“Just teaching kids about being themselves, learning about themselves, helping with self-confidence, it’s an anti-bully program,”.

