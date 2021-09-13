Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office names new Chief Deputy DA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has a new Chief Deputy District Attorney.

The District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Deputy District Attorney Brett Watson will take over for Dan Dunbar.

Dunbar is retiring after 28 years of prosecution, 16 of which were spent with the Shawnee County DA’s Office.

Watson, who was named the 2019 Prosecutor of the Year, will now oversee litigation for all adult felony cases handled by the office.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.