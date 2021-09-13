Advertisement

Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office names new Chief Deputy DA

Dan Dunbar (left) is retiring from the Shawnee Co. District Attorney's Office. He will be...
Dan Dunbar (left) is retiring from the Shawnee Co. District Attorney's Office. He will be replaced as Chief Deputy DA by Brett Watson (right)(Shawnee Co. DA's Office)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has a new Chief Deputy District Attorney.

The District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Deputy District Attorney Brett Watson will take over for Dan Dunbar.

Dunbar is retiring after 28 years of prosecution, 16 of which were spent with the Shawnee County DA’s Office.

Watson, who was named the 2019 Prosecutor of the Year, will now oversee litigation for all adult felony cases handled by the office.

