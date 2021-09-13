Plateauing COVID-19 case numbers concerning Shawnee Co. health officials

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stagnant number of COVID-19 cases still concerns Shawnee Co. health officials.

The county has seen more than 800 new COVID-19 cases per week for the last three weeks.

Craig Barnes with the Shawnee Co. Health Department said Monday a high transmission rate has a ripple effect.

“Cases as a whole have kind of been plateauing off but above 800 -- that’s the concern for us is that we’re plateauing but we’re way too high,” he said.

“With the cases still really above 800 capacity and resources remain tapped; at this moment in time, especially within the health department, there really hasn’t been too much relief yet in our health department and in our hospital systems.”

Barnes said an encouraging sign is that vaccination numbers have been on the rise.

As of Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports that Shawnee Co. ranks number four of all Kansas counties for rate of people over the age of 12 who have completed their vaccine series.

582 of every one thousand county residents are fully vaccinated.

“We’re still trying to monitor what’s been happening with boost doses,” he said.

“We don’t have a lot of information about if they’ll roll them out but we’ve done a lot of pre-planning on our part as the COVID response and recovery team to try and have multiple plans in place as booster doses are released."

Barnes said continued safety measures will help the area come out of the pandemic.

“I think as we continue to see vaccination rates increase, more people wearing masks out and see mitigation measures in place it will help us turn a corner.”

