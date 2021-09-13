Person of interest identified in Sunday night shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. has identified a person of interest they say is connected to a Sunday night shooting in north Topeka.

He is Nicholas D. Price, 35.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of NE Jefferson St. around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting between known individuals.

The victim shot did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on Price’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, or contact Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

