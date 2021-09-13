One vehicle accident closes northbound lanes on 34th & Gage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A one vehicle accident has the northbound lanes blocked off on 34th and Gage. Topeka Police were called to the scene at around 4:00 a.m., Monday morning after a vehicle left the road and hit a pole.

One person was found unconscious in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say alcohol is being investigated as a possible cause for the accident.

Crews are on the scene fixing the pole and police are still investigating the scene as well.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

