Advertisement

One vehicle accident closes northbound lanes on 34th & Gage

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A one vehicle accident has the northbound lanes blocked off on 34th and Gage. Topeka Police were called to the scene at around 4:00 a.m., Monday morning after a vehicle left the road and hit a pole.

One person was found unconscious in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say alcohol is being investigated as a possible cause for the accident.

Crews are on the scene fixing the pole and police are still investigating the scene as well.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman watches as Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson was...
K-State’s Skylar Thompson injured in Wildcats 31-23 win
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson had to be helped back to the locker room after...
K-State QB Skylar Thompson leaves game with injury
FILE
Kansas finds itself in the middle of the road for COVID recovery
Greg Rodriguez was among those killed at the World Trade Center Sept. 11, 2001.
Topeka woman remembers friend killed in 9/11 terrorist attacks
Tuesday Rainfall Amounts
Sunday night forecast: More wind and warmth before cold front

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Police investigating injury crash early Monday at S.W. 34t and Gage
A fatality crash on Interstate 70 was under investigation Sunday evening in Geary County,...
Fatal crossover crash reported Sunday on I-70 in Geary County
Storm chance Tuesday/Wed AM
Hot today