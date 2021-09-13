Monday night forecast: rain and storms Tuesday with cold front

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve been abnormally warm the past few days and the winds haven’t seemed to let up at all this weekend, however, we are tracking a brief cool down that will get us back to normal with rain also expected Late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Temperatures overnight tonight will remain mild near 70 degrees with winds still being gusty from the south at 10 to 15 mph. A cold front to our north will gradually move into Northern Kansas tomorrow morning and may produce isolated rain showers and storms north of I-70.

As the front continues to move south, showers and storms become more organized and widespread rain becomes likely for areas along and south of I-70 late Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Some of these storms could become marginally severe and produce isolated 60 mph wind gusts and an isolated hail stone up to quarter size. Heavy and some localized flooding is also possible for areas south of I-70 where 1-2 inches of heavy rainfall is possible.

Highest chance of rain does look to be overnight Tuesday night but even then, there still remains uncertainty as some models keep the heavier rain in central KS. This is our best and only rain chance of the week so hopefully everyone can get at least something but it’s looking like the higher chance will remain south of I-70.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 60s-low 70s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph. Some clouds may develop after midnight with isolated rain showers.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers/storms through the day, then a higher chance of storms especially any strong to severe storms will likely be after 4pm. Highs ranging from low 80s to upper 80s with a cold front moving through the day into evening.

Lingering rain showers are possible into Wednesday morning with most of the activity happening the night before. Temperatures on Wednesday will finally be nice again holding near 80 degrees with light winds coming from the east. Skies will gradually become mostly sunny in the afternoon.

The break is short lived though as temperatures begin to climb towards 90 once again the following weekend.

With a storm chance tomorrow through Wednesday morning, it’s still a low enough chance combined with low confidence on how widespread any storms will be you don’t need to cancel any outdoor plans at this time, just check back tomorrow for an update. If you do have outdoor plans late tomorrow afternoon, this is when the higher chance of a few strong to severe storms are possible so stay extra aware.

