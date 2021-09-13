Monday forecast: Hot and dry today, storm chance tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big concerns this week will be the hot and breezy conditions today with a storm chance tomorrow through Wednesday morning.

With our heat today and breezy conditions and gusts 20-30 mph this will result in an elevated fire concern out toward central Kansas. Outdoor burning is not recommended especially in the highlighted area.

Outdoor burning is not recommended (SPC/WIBW)

The next concern is the risk for showers/storms tomorrow through Wednesday morning. There are a few models that indicate a few isolated showers may even develop between 5am and sunrise tomorrow but have tonight dry as it won’t amount to much if anything does develop.

A stationary boundary in Nebraska today will eventually transition to a cold front tomorrow and depending on the timing will depend on details on when storms develop, how widespread they will be and even how warm it will be able to get so this will need to be fine-tuned tomorrow for more specifics.

Highest chance of rain does look to be overnight Tuesday night but even then, there still remains uncertainty as some models keep the heavier rain in central KS. This is our best and only rain chance of the week so hopefully everyone can get at least something but it’s looking like the higher chance will remain south of I-70.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: A few clouds at times but in general mostly sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s-low 70s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph. Again we’ll keep an eye on the increase in clouds and a slight chance of rain after 5am mainly along HWY 36.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers/storms through the day however highest chance of storms especially any strong to severe storms will likely be after 4pm. Highs in the 80s (cold front timing will determine low-mid 80s or mid-upper 80s and when the winds shift). Winds SW/N 5-15 mph.

With scattered showers/storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, this will bring the coolest temperatures of the week before warming back up to end the week and weekend.

Taking Action:

Heat will be the main concern today and again this weekend, stay hydrated.

With a storm chance tomorrow through Wednesday morning, it’s still a low enough chance combined with low confidence on how widespread any storms will be you don’t need to cancel any outdoor plans at this time, just check back tomorrow for an update. If you do have outdoor plans late tomorrow afternoon, this is when the higher chance of a few strong to severe storms are possible so stay extra aware.

Hail/wind risk mainly late afternoon/early evening. Uncertain on how widespread storms will be, check back tomorrow for an update (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.