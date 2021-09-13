K-State QB Skylar Thompson “out indefinitely” with knee injury

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a scary knee injury suffered early against Southern Illinois, Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson likely won’t miss the season.

Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman said on Monday that the star quarterback will “be out indefinitely with a knee injury” and that Thompson will return at some point this season.

Klieman said Thompson underwent an MRI and the extent details of what his knee injury is would be kept secret.

Really tough sight in Manhattan. Skylar Thompson walks up the tunnel after going down to injury in the first. #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/VgpQnU3szk — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) September 11, 2021

Thompson was injured in the first quarter of the ‘Cats game against Southern Illinois. On a Deuce Vaughn running play, Thompson was attempting to help block when he started limping and fell to the turf. He needed help to be taken off the field and eventually walked to the locker room under his own power.

The 32-game starter missed the majority of last season with an upper body injury.

Thompson ranks in the top 10 in the majority of K-State career passing statistics, like career passing yards (5,261), completions (402) and passing touchdowns (30).

While he recovers, sophomore quarterback Will Howard will get the start. He played the remainder of the Southern Illinois game after Thompson’s injury. Howard completed 8/17 passes for 76 yards. He threw one interception in the game that was returned for a touchdown. Howard also ran in a score.

Howard stepped in for Thompson in the 2020 season. As a true freshmen, he completed 53.6 percent of his passes for 1,178 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Wildcats (2-0) will finish their non-conference slate at home Saturday, September 18, 2021 against Nevada.

