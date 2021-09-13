Advertisement

Fellowship Bible Church celebrates 25 years

Fellowship Bible Church celebrates 25 years in Topeka
Fellowship Bible Church celebrates 25 years in Topeka(Reina Flores)
By Reina Flores
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Fellowship Bible Church has officially been in Topeka for 25 years and they decided to invite the community for a party!

The church had games, dessert vendors, live music, and fireworks!

Fellowships’ lead pastor says the community is so important to the church and they are happy to be able to give back.

“The community is so important to us and we really want to be the best church we can be for our community. There is a difference between being the best church in the community versus being the best church in our community and that’s our heart. We would like it if our church scraped off this corner, our community would miss us, we want to serve our community with the truth and grace of Jesus,” said Joe Hishmeh.

The event was from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

If you would like to find out more about the church and its services, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson had to be helped back to the locker room after...
K-State QB Skylar Thompson leaves game with injury
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman watches as Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson was...
K-State’s Skylar Thompson injured in Wildcats 31-23 win
TPD says the suspect in Topeka's most recent homicide was shot in an alley near the 700 block...
KBI: Murder suspect fled crash, pointed gun at officers before being shot
FILE
Public Law declares American flags to be flown half-staff on 9/11
Riley County Police Department
Two arrested following sex crimes investigation in Manhattan

Latest News

Studio Bloom by Shelley introduces the Junior Bloom Squad
Studio Bloom by Shelley introduces the “Junior Bloom Squad”
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass...
Mahomes led Chiefs rally for 33-29 season opening win over Browns
BBB warns of uptick in job scams as COVID unemployment benefits end
Golfers swing at the sixth annual Team Blake Golf Tournament at Shawnee Country Club on Sunday,...
Golfers tee off to support kids battling cancer