Fellowship Bible Church celebrates 25 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Fellowship Bible Church has officially been in Topeka for 25 years and they decided to invite the community for a party!

The church had games, dessert vendors, live music, and fireworks!

Fellowships’ lead pastor says the community is so important to the church and they are happy to be able to give back.

“The community is so important to us and we really want to be the best church we can be for our community. There is a difference between being the best church in the community versus being the best church in our community and that’s our heart. We would like it if our church scraped off this corner, our community would miss us, we want to serve our community with the truth and grace of Jesus,” said Joe Hishmeh.

The event was from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

