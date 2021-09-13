Advertisement

Fatal crossover crash reported Sunday on I-70 in Geary County

A fatality crash on Interstate 70 was under investigation Sunday evening in Geary County,...
A fatality crash on Interstate 70 was under investigation Sunday evening in Geary County, authorities said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A fatality crash on Interstate 70 was under investigation Sunday evening in Geary County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:22 p.m. on I-70 about seven miles east of Junction City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol a vehicle was eastbound on I-70 when it crossed the median into the westbound lanes and collided head-on with another vehicle.

Additional details weren’t available early Monday.

Check wibw.com for additional details as they become available.

