Car hits unoccupied vehicle off northbound US-75 highway south of Topeka

A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic early Monday on northbound US-75 highway just south of S.W. 57th Street.
A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic early Monday on northbound US-75 highway just south of S.W. 57th Street.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash brought rush-hour traffic to a crawl Monday morning on a highway just south of Topeka.

No serious injuries were reported in the collision, which was reported around 7:45 a.m. Monday on northbound US-75 highway just south of S.W. 57th Street.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials at the scene said a black Ford Fusion car that was headed north on US-75 struck an unoccupied Acura four-door car that was parked on the right-hand shoulder of the roadway.

After the collision, both vehicles came to rest in a grassy area on the east side of US-75.

The driver of the Ford, who was alone in the vehicle, didn’t require ambulance transportation to the hospital, sheriff’s officials said.

Northbound traffic on US-75 was backed up about a mile as crews responded to the crash. Vehicles were allowed to proceed past the crash scene in a single lane at a low rate of speed.

Emergency vehicles began to leave the scene around 8:15 a.m. and traffic was allowed to travel at highway speeds in the left northbound lane.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies remained at the scene until around 9 a.m. as wreckers were responding to the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

