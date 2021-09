TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hot air balloons may not reach the Topeka skies on Saturday night at the Huff n’ Puff event.

Organizers say FAA regulations are not allowing their air balloons to take flight due to high wind.

However, organizers say they’re hoping they can light up the balloons later in the night on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.