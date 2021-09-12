Advertisement

TFI donation event brings out hundreds

TFI donation bin at the Blues and Bites Festival
TFI donation bin at the Blues and Bites Festival(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of people jammed out at the Blues, Brews, and Bites Festival at Ward Meade Park.

TFI CEO Michael Patrick expected around 500 people throughout the evening. They hoped to raise around $30,000 in donations too.

“All the money that we raise here tonight is going to go directly to kids in foster care. Towards things that fill gaps -- like braces, clothes and eyeglasses and things for school. School supplies that’s where all the money’s going to go to that we raise here,” he said.

He knew many were coming for the fun for the bands and vendors, but they were all looking to share TFI’s mission of helping kids.

“I think some are coming in here to have fun and they donate along the way and some people are here to support us and donate and then have fun, so either way it works out.”

