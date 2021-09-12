Sunday night forecast: More wind and warmth before cold front

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve been a bit warm the last few days with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with winds being bothersome today around 10 to 20 mph. Our normal this time of year is about 80 degrees and we’ll get there eventually.

This evening looks to continue to be breezy with south winds at 10 to 15 mph overnight tonight with temperatures being warmer than normal in the upper 60s and low 70s. Monday is expected to be similar to today with temperatures near 90 degrees and south winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts close to 25 mph. Skies will be sunny through Tuesday morning before our rain chances build up Tuesday afternoon/evening.

Tonight: Clear. Lows near 70. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90 degrees. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph, gusts 30 mph.

Tuesday: Becoming mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce strong winds and heavy rainfall overnight. Highs ranging from low to upper 80s from north to south.

A cold front that is currently sitting quietly in southern Nebraska gradually leading into northwest Kansas will eventually begin to slowly sag south on Tuesday. As it moves, there is a chance for scattered showers and storms initially for areas along the Nebraska-Kansas state line then areas closer to I-70 late in the evening and eventually south of there Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Storms late in the afternoon into the evening could produce some strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall of 1-2 inches.

Temperatures Wednesday will be normal around 80 degrees with light east winds at 5 to 10 mph. The normal weather doesn’t last long though as south winds return Thursday and temperatures will once again be flirting with 90 degrees next weekend.

8-Day (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Huff and Puff Balloons weren’t allowed to take flight Saturday due to high winds. Similar conditions are expected this evening so the flight portion of the event may be cancelled yet again today. However, there is still plenty to see and do at Huff and Puff!

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.