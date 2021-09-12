Sunday forecast: Strong south winds with sunny skies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today is going to be windy across Northeast Kansas with winds blowing from the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts upwards of 25 mph. Temperatures today will reach the low 90s for some with everybody else being near 90 degrees this afternoon under sunny skies. Overnight tonight, we stay on the warmer side near 70 degrees with winds still gusting from the south around 20 mph.

The strong winds expected today and this evening may cancel the Huff and Puff balloon launch today like it did yesterday. South winds stay for Monday at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Temperatures Monday are still above average near 90 degrees. During this time, a cold front will creep towards Northeast Kansas, but is expected to stall out in southern Nebraska until making one last push south late on Tuesday.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, gusts 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows near 70. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90 degrees. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph, gusts 30 mph.

The cold front finally shows impacts on Northeast Kansas on Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. One or two of these storms may become severe mainly for damaging wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Heavy rain causing flash flooding is also a concern for Tuesday night. Temperatures Tuesday night are expected to get to the low 60s.

For Wednesday, the winds will generally be from the east before lightly turning to the south soon after. Highs Wednesday should be near 80 degrees with lingering rain showers clearing out by mid morning becoming mostly sunny later in the afternoon. We d begin to climb the temperature ladder once again though and may reach 90 degrees again by next weekend.

warm and dry before Tuesday (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Huff and Puff Balloons weren’t allowed to take flight Saturday due to high winds. Similar conditions are expected today and this evening so the flight portion of the event may be cancelled yet again today. There is still plenty to see and do however at Huff and Puff!

