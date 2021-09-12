Mahomes led Chiefs rally for 33-29 season opening win over Browns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs opened up the season with a come from behind, 33-29 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Going into halftime, the Chiefs trailed 22-10. KC struggled to stop Cleveland’s potent running attack in the first half. The Browns scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half, including two from running back Nick Chubb.

Into the second half, the Chiefs offense finally took flight.

It started with a 14-play, 75 yard drive to start the third quarter that ended in a 11-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

Harrison Butker kicked a 43-yard field goal and the Browns responded with a Kareem Hunt touchdown run.

KC’s defense forced a turnover and that’s the opportunity the Chiefs needed. Mahomes found Tyreek Hill for a 75-yard touchdown pass.

Next drive, Kansas City took back the lead on a Mahomes to Kelce passing touchdown.

They call it Mahomes Magic for a reason 🪄



📺: #CLEvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/CK4PDnczUv — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 12, 2021

Mike Hughes sealed the opening day win for the Chiefs on an interception.

Patrick Mahomes finished the game with 337 passing yards with three touchdown throws. Mahomes is now 11-0 in his career in the month of September. This also marked the largest career regular season come from behind victory for Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) move on to play the Baltimore Ravens on the road. That game is scheduled to be played Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.