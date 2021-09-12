Advertisement

K-State’s Skylar Thompson injured in Wildcats 31-23 win

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman watches as Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson was...
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman watches as Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson was injured during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State pushed through in a tough 31-23 win in their 2021 home opener against Southern Illinois.

To start the game, K-State looked to be in the zone. After the ‘Cats put up the first score, they were marching down the field. Quarterback Skylar Thompson was running and collapsed on the turf. He soon walked back to the locker room under his own power.

No official word has been given yet to the extent of Thompson’s injury.

Kansas State was up 21-3, then the Salukis ripped off 20-unanswered points to take a 23-21 halftime lead.

From there, the defense clamped down and didn’t allow Southern Illinois to score again in the second half. At the same time, Kansas State scored 10 unanswered to reclaim the lead they wouldn’t give up.

Deuce Vaughn had an exceptional performance. He carried the ball 26 times for 120 yards and three touchdowns. He largely carried the load in the second half comeback.

Up next, Kansas State (2-0) is back at home to play Nevada. That game will be played Saturday, September 18, 2021. The kick off time is currently scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says the suspect in Topeka's most recent homicide was shot in an alley near the 700 block...
Armed homicide suspect dies after shot by Topeka Police
The Kansas Highway Patrol says Patti Croy, 65, of Vassar died when her Kia Sorento cross the...
One person killed when SUV’s collide in Osage Co.
TPD says the suspect in Topeka's most recent homicide was shot in an alley near the 700 block...
KBI: Murder suspect fled crash, pointed gun at officers before being shot
FILE
Public Law declares American flags to be flown half-staff on 9/11
Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the capital city's 12th Homicide...
Suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood ruled a homicide

Latest News

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson had to be helped back to the locker room after...
K-State QB Skylar Thompson leaves game with injury
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
Chiefs All-Pro safety Mathieu out of COVID-19 protocol
KPZ Seaman vs Hayden
KPZ Week 2: Seaman 35, Hayden 14
KPZ Topeka High vs Washburn Rural
KPZ Week 2: Topeka High 13, WRHS 42