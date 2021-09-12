Golfers tee off to support kids battling cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Golfers teed up at Shawnee Country Club Sunday for a cause.

The sixth annual Team Blake Golf Tournament welcomed golfers to raise money for childhood cancer.

It is held in memory of Blake Cazier, who passed away from childhood cancer in 2017.

100 percent of funds go towards families in the area who are in need as their child battles cancer.

Blake’s mom, Jacklyn, said the event helps keep her son’s memory alive

“Many of these golfers know why we’re here,” she said.

“They come out to honor his memory but they believe in what we do; they want to help these kids battling cancer because you really don’t know those financial constraints and the burden cancer has until it happens to you and until it’s your child.”

Those interested in donating to the organization can click here.

