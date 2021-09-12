Black Expo Gospel Fest welcomes all to praise

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The gospel music festival welcomed all to clap, stomp and sing along with the ensemble choir.

As part of the Black Expo Events, the gospel music festival welcomed all to sing along with the Gospel Music Workshop Ensemble Choir.

Gospel Music Administrator Sherice Booker said, “Gospel music has just been a pillar in the black community. If I can use that Black or African-American community because it gave us hope when we were in dire situations and it gives the world hope in situations when we can’t figure things out. Where we feel we are hopeless.”

Booker said they want to reach people struggling, looking for encouragement, or feeling defeated.

“I want them to feel inspired. I want to feel like they have hope. I want them to feel like they can go another day’s journey because nobody knows what tomorrow holds.”

Due to COVID-19, they also offered music on Facebook live and YouTube for those who couldn’t attend in person.

“It would have been great to have the house full but we have to take what we can get. Nevertheless, there’s no distance in the word of god, there’s no distance in prayer and all that’s going to be going on here tonight.”

Sisters Rochelle and Anita King heard about the music festival at the amphitheater in Gage Park last week and wanted to hear it again.

They hope the word will continue to spread.

Rochelle said, “I thought this would be a nice continuance and just to hear some good ole down-home gospel music. Good for your soul.”

Booker says she plans to incorporate herself with other gospel music events happening in Topeka.

The black expo ended their festivities tonight with a concert by Michel’le and Kut Klose.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.