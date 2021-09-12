BBB warns of uptick in job scams as COVID unemployment benefits end

(WIBW) - A new study from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) finds that the pandemic brought an uptick in job scams.

Job seekers are on track to lose around $4.7 million to scammers by the end of this year.

The investigation found that job hunters between the ages of 25-34 were the most susceptible to scams.

Women made up for 67 percent of victims.

“A lot of folks, when you’re looking for a job you head to a job-search platform like indeed and it’s a way for scammers to lure you in with fake opportunities for what you think is a job,” explained Denise Groene, the BBB’s State Director for Nebraska, South Dakota, The Kansas Plains and Southwest Iowa.

According to Groene, scammers take a lot of the same steps job hunters do when they are looking for work.

“Go directly to that company’s website,” she said. “If they are hiring they will normally have that posted under a careers tab or reach out to that company by phone to make sure it’s a legitimate position.”

Groene said the popularity of remote work has been beneficial to scammers.

She said if you’re going through a virtual interview process to make sure everyone has their video turned on and the employer’s face matches their profile photo.

Groene said email address isn’t associated with a company website is also a sign of a scam.

“These scammers might not always want your money they might not want your personal information,” she said.

“Just like any job these scammers want you to fill out an application with your driver’s license number, social security number and checking account number to deposit your paychecks and often these scammers will use fake checks.”

Sometimes, they may even want help in a larger scale scam.

“You may be in the middle of a reshipping scam, where your employer is sending you these items you’re supposed to ship them back,” she explained.

“What we’ve found is that you’re not only the victim of a scam too you’re wrapped up in a larger scale crime.”

She wants job hunters to keep one thing in mind while on the search.

“You don’t ever have to pay to work so if you are talking to a recruiter and they’re asking you to send money or deposit a check and wire money back, it’s a scam,” she said.

“Take your time and do your due diligence; if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

File a complaint to the BBB here.

