9/11 Commemoration ceremony honors lives lost since 2001 in War on Terrorism

By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley hosted a commemoration event, on the east side of the Cavalry Parade Field, in memory of the lives lost 20 years ago during the terror attacks on the United States of America.

Soldiers, families, community members and first responders gathered in remembrance of the lives lost since September 11, 2001.

“We’ve got all of the great community members that are here, and it just means so much to us that everyone cares as much as they do and that they are here to support us.” 1st Infantry Division, Lt. Col. Alex Tignor says.

Continued community support is important to Gold Star families, so the memory of their soldiers continues.

“It’s good to have support, you know, as any Gold Star family that you’ll talk to, our biggest fear is that they’ll forget him.” Gold Star family member of Sgt. Kevin A. Gilbertson, Randy Frank says.

“I am very proud of him and honored of him. He’s my hero and always will be.” Gold Star family member of Sgt. Kevin A. Gilbertson, Keeley Frank says.

Gold star families are the immediate family of service members who died or were killed while serving their country.

“We have embodied in our family, that we’re here, not just to represent Joe, but all of the fallen that don’t have family members to represent them.” Gold Star family of Specialist Josph Lister, Sierra Herring says.

A moment of silence was followed by a bell toll, 3-volley salute, and the playing of Taps, while a wreath was placed at the Global War on Terrorism monument.

