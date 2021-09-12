Advertisement

10th annual Fallen Hero Run commemorates Patriot Day

By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - In observance of Patriot Day, Fort Riley’s Morale Welfare and Recreation program hosted the 10th annual Fallen Hero Run.

Soldiers, families, and community supporters honored and remembered military service members who lost their lives in support of the United States.

Competitors ran the two-mile course in the untimed event, with many carrying flags, or memorabilia from those who’ve lost their lives since 9-11.

Some runners have used the Fallen Hero Run as a way to bond with fellow soldiers and create new memories on the otherwise solemn day.

“It’s camaraderie with the group, even after work we still all like hang out and do stuff together, for a special cause, especially as of today.” U.S. Army, Specialist Ali Balani says.

Decorated combat boots were lined up along the final stretch of the racecourse to commemorate those who died in service to our country.

