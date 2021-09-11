Wichita pair indicted for federal prescription drug fraud scheme

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men in Wichita have been indicted for a scheme that involved federal prescription drugs after a physician assistant allegedly gave out 44 unlawful prescriptions.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard’s Office says a federal grand jury indicted two men in Wichita for a fraudulent prescription scheme.

According to the Office, David and Martin Sulzman, 59, 40, both of Wichita, were charged with conspiracy to dispense a controlled substance on Friday, Sept. 10.

Court records indicate that between 2014 and 2019, David allegedly used his position as a physician assistant to prescribe controlled substances to people who were not his patients. David faces 44 counts of unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance.

Court records also show that Martin was charged with two counts of witness tampering.

Slinkard’s Office said the Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Deb Barnett prosecutes.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.