TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - American Legion Post 172, based out of Wamego, got some help honoring those lost on 9/11.

Middle school students from the area joined the post in holding up flags to recognize the anniversary of the attack. Drivers could see them waving their flags Friday afternoon along Highways 99 and 24 in Wamego.

