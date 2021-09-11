USDA report shows additional federal pandemic benefits may have eased effect of COVID-19 on food insecurity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that additional federal COVID-19 pandemic benefits, such as increased SNAP and unemployment benefits, may have eased the effect of COVID-19 on food insecurity in the U.S.

The Food Research and Action Center says a report released on Wednesday, Sept. 8, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Services shows the unacceptably high levels of food insecurity driven by the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020. The report also showed that food insecurity affected Black and Latinx households and households with children especially.

According to FRAC, over 38 million Americans lived in households that struggled with hunger as 10.5% experienced food insecurity. It said the rate of food insecurity for households with children increased from 13.6% in 2019 to 14.8% in 2020.

The report also shows that Black and Latinx households were disproportionately impacted by food insecurity in 2020, with rates tripling and doubling the rate of white households. It said 21.7% of Black households and 17.2% of Latinx households reported food insecurity while 7.1% of white households reported the same.

In rural areas, the report detailed that 11.6% of households faced issues with hunger.

According to FRAC, the data is complex and could have been disputed by COVID-19. The USDA has recommended that more research is needed to understand how the pandemic affected these dynamics in the U.S.

FRAC said the rates could underestimate the extent to which America actually sees food insecurity. It said the fundings could not truly reflect the rates of food hardship, given that most research during the pandemic shows that food hardship increased, but it is known that things would be far worse without federal nutrition programs.

According to the Center, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is the country’s first line of defense against hunger. It said the study clearly shows that boosts to benefits have gone a long way to ensure tens of millions of homes throughout the nation can better afford nutritious food while also stimulating the economy, yet more needs to be done to address the racial and ethnic inequities in food and economic security.

The Center said homes with children that missed school meals and child care were able to find meals with child nutrition waivers issued by the USDA that allow families to get free meals through alternative means, like grab and go school meal pickup sites.

FRAC said the new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program helped millions of children fight hunger during nationwide school closures. P-EBT gives nutritional resources to families that have lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to closures.

According to FRAC, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) improves health, dietary intake and birth outcomes. During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said WIC waivers made the program and services more accessible through the allowance of families to enroll and get services through telehealth.

The Food Research and Action Center said the USDA has implied that substantial investments in safety net programs like these could have contributed to fighting hunger during the pandemic. However, it said more work needs to be done, as one in 10 households is still unacceptably high.

FRAC said greater investments are needed as more families face looming hunger. While SNAP baseline benefits were recently adjusted after years of inattention, it said supplemental unemployment benefits have expired, the 15% boost to SNAP benefits will expire later in September and other pandemic-related boosts to SNAP could also end in the coming weeks.

As millions of families struggle with hunger, FRAC said it demands that lawmakers continue to make additional strides to strengthen federal nutrition programs.

“Hunger is solvable,” said the Center. “We just need the political will to make it happen.”

