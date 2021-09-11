Advertisement

Two arrested following sex crimes investigation in Manhattan

Riley County Police Department
Riley County Police Department(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department arrested 31 year old Vincent Fontaine Meeks, Jr. and 55 year old Sandra Maxine Meeks, both of Manhattan, on Friday afternoon.

The pair were arrested in connection with an August 8, 2021 report filed with RCPD for rape aggravated indecent liberties with a child, indecent solicitation of a child, criminal threat and providing alcohol to minors.

Vincent was arrested for rape, 3 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, 3 counts of solicitation of a child, criminal threat, unlawfully hosting minors consuming alcohol, and furnishing alcohol to minors. He is confined to the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $250,000.

Sandra was arrested for two counts of unlawfully hosting minors consuming alcohol. She was issued a total bond of $2,000 and is no longer confined to the Riley County Jail.

Due to the nature of the crimes, Riley County Police Department will not release additional information.

