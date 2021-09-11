Advertisement

Touch a Truck takes over downtown Topeka

Kids explore a City of Topeka Street Sweeper at Touch a Truck on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Kids explore a City of Topeka Street Sweeper at Touch a Truck on Saturday, September 11, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids across Topeka got to meet some of the drivers they see every day on the street at the Touch a Truck event.

Kids got the chance to explore all types of trucks they see around the city.

They got to meet some of the operators of different vehicles and even test them out for themselves.

Organizer Zach Snethen said it gives kids unique opportunities.

“You don’t ever really get to get up close to it and ask ‘how tall does that crane go?’ or ‘how high can this firetruck shoot water?’ this is a chance for kids to ask those questions they maybe wondered about.”

Snethen said it is also fulfilling to see kids think about potential careers.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says the suspect in Topeka's most recent homicide was shot in an alley near the 700 block...
Armed homicide suspect dies after shot by Topeka Police
The Kansas Highway Patrol says Patti Croy, 65, of Vassar died when her Kia Sorento cross the...
One person killed when SUV’s collide in Osage Co.
FILE
Public Law declares American flags to be flown half-staff on 9/11
TPD says the suspect in Topeka's most recent homicide was shot in an alley near the 700 block...
KBI: Murder suspect fled crash, pointed gun at officers before being shot
Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the capital city's 12th Homicide...
Suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood ruled a homicide

Latest News

NOTO was the recipient of the EnvistaCares Challenge.
NOTO Live Festival brings music, art and acrobats to Topeka
FILE - A veteran video chats with his loved one as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps visitors out of...
Kansas veterans say COVID-19 pandemic creates most challenging year since combat
FILE
WU study finds TPD domestic violence risk analysis effective, recommends improvements
Members of Topeka Fire Department Station 11 stand in silence to mark the times planes hit at...
Topeka Fire Department crews remember victims of 9/11 attacks