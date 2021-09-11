Touch a Truck takes over downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids across Topeka got to meet some of the drivers they see every day on the street at the Touch a Truck event.

Kids got the chance to explore all types of trucks they see around the city.

They got to meet some of the operators of different vehicles and even test them out for themselves.

Organizer Zach Snethen said it gives kids unique opportunities.

“You don’t ever really get to get up close to it and ask ‘how tall does that crane go?’ or ‘how high can this firetruck shoot water?’ this is a chance for kids to ask those questions they maybe wondered about.”

Snethen said it is also fulfilling to see kids think about potential careers.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.