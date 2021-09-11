Advertisement

Topeka Fire Department crews remember victims of 9/11 attacks

Members of Topeka Fire Department Station 11 stand in silence to mark the times planes hit at...
Members of Topeka Fire Department Station 11 stand in silence to mark the times planes hit at the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department’s Station 11 took time to remember the lives lost on September 11th.

Firefighters stood in silence with their truck lights flashing at the times each plane crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.

American Legion Post 400 laid 343 flags by the fire station-- one for each firefighter who died at the World Trade Center.

