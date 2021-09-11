Teaching 9/11: How a Topeka teacher preserves the attack most will never forgot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Twenty years ago, the world watched the deadliest attack in American history unfold on September 11th, two decades later, those who experienced it firsthand are educating a generation that hadn’t been born yet.

Topeka West High School history teacher, Leslie Nelson, was just a student herself in September of 2001.

“I was an eighteen-year-old college freshman at Washburn University and class did not last very long, we had a classmate who told our professor that they were waiting for a phone call because they had a family member who was at the pentagon and that’s when I was like ‘oh my gosh this is real.’”

Two decades later, she is teaching the tragedy she lived through, as history to a new generation.

“Early on in my career, kids were more interested in it but now I have students who were not alive, they weren’t even born so that makes everything really different talking about in class,” said Nelson.

Which creates a unique history lesson, where students can learn about a personal experience.

“Usually, I start with explaining my story and asking students what they know, what they’ve heard and then we watch some video clips and then I just ask them what kinds of questions they have because there is a varying level of interest in the event.”

With countless cameras pointing at the twin towers that day, 9/11 is one of the most documented tragedies in history but Ms. Nelson tends to leave the more graphic details and videos out of her lesson plan.

“You show interviews with people who either... on that day of interviews from primary sources or interviews after the fact of people kind of talking about it and people’s experiences”

She chooses to focus more on what led to the attacks and the impact.

“We talk a little bit about why it happened, and we talk about the outcomes and what has changed because they do not know the difference, things that have changed since 9/11 and how our country reacted how other countries reacted and just the ongoing impact.”

For her students it may seem like just another chapter in the textbook, but for Ms. Nelson, there’s an emotional connection

“I cry every time, I try to not get emotional now but I usually do get emotional because I was not necessarily a part of it but it was in my lifetime, ”she said. “When you talk about those things it can be hard and I think that is okay for kids to see because it humanizes it and then it lets them know that it’s okay that these things happen, I mean we’re living in a pandemic right now, that’s nothing I ever expected in my lifetime and neither was 9/11”

