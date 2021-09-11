Saturday night forecast: mild with similar conditions tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 20 years ago today, the weather in Northeast Kansas was quiet and calm similar to how it was in New York City. Kansans were waking up to clean fall-like air with temperatures in the low 50s soon to become near 80 later that day. Today was a bit different.

The smoke that has been in the upper air the last few days was here again today creating that familiar milky-blue colored sky. The smoke did prevent our temperatures though from reaching the mid 90s as predicted with Topeka getting to near 90 degrees, while places in Central Kansas did see warmer air in the mid 90s.

The Huff and Puff balloon rally in Topeka this weekend was a success last night. The event is scheduled to go again tonight with a balloon launch scheduled from 6-7pm and a balloon glow afterwards from 7:30-8:30pm. The launch will need to monitor the winds this evening as we may still be under breezy conditions with winds around 10 mph with gusts of 20 mph a possibility.

Tonight: Clear. Lows near 70. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds S at 5 to 10

Sunday and Monday stay warm with highs in the low 90s and winds calming down from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny to start the week before a cold front brings rain and cooler temperatures late Tuesday. Wednesday morning could see a few lingering rain showers, but the cooler air will briefly be back in place with temperatures in the low 80s. We climb the temperatures ladder once again heading to next weekend with highs in the upper 80s and potentially the low 90s.

Rain will not be an issue with any outdoor activities through Sunday but the heat and wind will which could factor into Huff N Puff activities. If you’re heading out to any of the football games make sure you’re hydrated especially if you plan to drink alcohol, drinking water beforehand or at the same time will be key to avoid heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

