Saturday forecast: Windy and hot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hot and sunny conditions for today with strong winds from the south all day is the forecast for today. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90 today with winds gusting between 20-25 mph this afternoon.

Smoke will still fill the upper and mid levels of the atmosphere, but things should remain clear closer to the surface. Depending on the thickness of the smoke aloft, our temperatures may be lower by a degree or two.

For those planning on attending the Huff N’ Puff Balloon Show in Topeka, this evening’s events may not come together as winds are expected to remain gusty from the south around 20 mph into the night.

Today: Sunny and hazy aloft. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds S 10 to 15 mph, Gusts 20 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows near 70. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds S at 5 to 10

Sunday and Monday stay warm with highs in the low 90s and winds calming down from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny to start the week before a cold front brings rain and cooler temperatures late Tuesday. Wednesday morning could see a few lingering rain showers, but the cooler air will be back in place with temperatures in the low 80s.

Taking Action:

Rain will not be an issue with any outdoor activities through Sunday but the heat and wind will which could factor into Huff N Puff activities. If you’re heading out to any of the football games make sure you’re hydrated especially if you plan to drink alcohol, drinking water beforehand or at the same time will be key to avoid heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Rain chances exist next week with timing and rain intensity still be determined. Check back for updates.

