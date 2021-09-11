Advertisement

NOTO Live Festival brings music, art and acrobats to Topeka

NOTO was the recipient of the EnvistaCares Challenge.
By Reina Flores
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Noto Arts and Entertainment District has planned a full day of creativity on Saturday.

Starting from 11:30 a.m. live music performances will take the stage all the way until 8:00 p.m.

Activities include acrobatics, live art demonstrations, marching bands, and more.

Thomas Underwood says they are trying to turn NOTO into a destination everyone would be interested in.

“It’s a spirit of innovation, it’s a spirit of resonance. I mean this whole area was down and underwater in 1951, you know it was a period of neglect and decay but look around, look at this park, a couple of years ago this was an old parking lot that was rotting and overgrown and now it’s a beautiful park that celebrates the arts,” said Underwood.

