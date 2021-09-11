National Fire Protection Association details how 9/11 changed the world of fire safety

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Fire Protection Association has detailed how the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, changed and enhanced the world of fire safety.

As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is remembered on Saturday, the National Fire Protection Association says it has highlighted four ways that day has changed the world of fire and life safety and shed a light on how the fire service, first responders and others do their jobs in ways that better protect themselves.

From what many historians, politicians and others have called one of America’s darkest days, the NFPA said a new approach to first responder communications, updates to codes and standards, more education surrounding what firefighters need and increased emergency preparedness in the private sector also came from the day.

According to the NFPA, one of the greatest challenges first responders faced on 9/11, particularly in the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers, was gaps in communications. One of the first key recommendations that came out of the government’s 9/11 Commission Report, published in 2004, was to create a broadband network dedicated completely to first responders.

Twenty years later, the NFPA said the network, which was established in 2012, gives first responders in areas where large-scale events are happening priority on the network, from building collapses to wildfires. It said this pushes off civilian users that could slow the network down.

The Association said two major areas where codes and standards improved due to 9/11 are first responder health and safety and high-rise safety. For example, NFPA 1981, Standard on Open-Circuit Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus for Emergency Services, was updated to require equipment to protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks. Information about responding to incidents that included radioactive materials was also added to NFPA 472, Competence for Responders to Hazardous Materials/Weapons of Mass Destruction Incidents.

According to the Association, codes like NFPA 101, Life Safety Code, and NFPA 5000, Building Construction and Safety Code increased requirements for exit stair width from 44 to 56 inches if the stairs handle occupant loads of 2,000 or more. It said changes were also made to NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code in order to allow mass notification signals to supersede fire alarm signals. Finally, more information was also added about building collapse prevention and emergency planning was added to several standards.

In 2004, the NFPA said it formed the High-Rise Building Safety Advisory Committee, which continues to this day to advise committees for NFPA 101, NFPA 5000 and NFPA 1, Fire Code, as well as other documents on safety issues in high-rise buildings.

Published by the NFPA Research division every five years, the Association said the U.S. Needs Assessment survey is sent to every fire department in the nation and the corresponding Needs Assessment of the U.S. Fire Service report provides a comprehensive picture of the most pressing needs of the nation’s volunteer firefighters. It said the first survey was conducted just after 9/11. Over the years, it said the surveys and reports have led to increased funding for equipment and training for the fire service, as well as increased awareness about firefighter health and wellness.

Lastly, since 1995, the NFPA said it has published NFPA 1600, Standard on Continuity, Emergency and Crisis Management. But after 9/11, it said NFPA 1600′s importance grew significantly due to the 9/11 Commission Report’s recommendation to the private sector to start adopting the standard. The report called NFPA 1600 “our national preparedness standard.”

Currently, states like Connecticut have even incorporated NFPA 1600 by reference into their fire codes, while programs such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Ready Business use NFPA 1600 as the basis for educating business owners on preparing for hazards such as hurricanes.

According to the Association of Continuity Professionals, in the past 15 years, NFPA 1600 has not only expanded in North America but also in the Middle East and Asia.

“These changes by no means reflect a full list of the outcomes generated by September 11, but they do shed light on the fact that out of this unspeakable tragedy, lessons learned and improvements made have contributed to furthering safety of the public and first responders,” said Jim Pauley, president and CEO at NFPA. “Nevertheless, this progress will always be far outweighed by the immeasurable losses incurred. All of us at NFPA commemorate and honor all those who died on 9/11, and countless others who have continued to grieve and carry on in the wake of the disaster.”

