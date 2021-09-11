Advertisement

KPZ Week 2: St. Marys 28, Silver Lake 29

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the capital city's 12th Homicide...
Suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood ruled a homicide
TPD says the suspect in Topeka's most recent homicide was shot in an alley near the 700 block...
Armed homicide suspect dies after shot by Topeka Police
Shawnee Heights parent files court action over daughters’ COVID quarantines
Topeka Police say a person was found dead Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, inside a home at 3444 SW...
Police investigate suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood
RCPD says a 7-year-old child was struck at the intersection of Terra Heights and Tuttle Cove...
RCPD identifies child, driver in Wednesday bus stop accident

Latest News

Junction City and Manhattan vie for the "Silver Trophy"
KPZ Week 2 GOW: Junction City 21, Manhattan 37
KPZ Seaman vs Hayden
KPZ Week 2: Seaman 35, Hayden 14
Washburn Rural Football Week 2, 2021
KPZ Week 2: Topeka High 13, WRHS 42
KPZ Atchison vs Highland Park
KPZ Week 2: Atchison 47, Highland Park 36
Rock Creek Football Week 2, 2021
KPZ Week 2: Rossville 56, Rock Creek 10