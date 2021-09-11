KBI: Murder suspect fled crash, pointed gun at officers before being shot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a murder suspect fled a traffic stop and pointed a gun at officers, before they fired at him.

Jesse Lees, 33, later died of the injuries suffered in the Friday morning incident.

Topeka Police named Lees as a suspect in the Wednesday death of Jennifer Morris, 25. She was found dead inside a home in the 3400 block of SW Briarwood Lane.

The KBI says an officer saw Lees around 11:15 a.m. Friday, driving a car near SW 17th and Topeka Blvd.

The KBI says the officer tried to pull over the Lees, but he fled and the officer pursued. The chase ended minutes later, when Lees crashed into an SUV at SW 8th and Polk.

According to the KBI, Lees then ran into an alley with three TPD officer chasing. The KBI says Lees pointed a gun at the officers, and all three fired their weapons.

Lees was taken to Stormont Vail hospital, where he later died.

The KBI says its investigation into the shooting continues. The agency will forward its findings to the Shawnee County District Attorney for review.

TPD says the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure.

