Kansas veterans say COVID-19 pandemic creates most challenging year since combat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About one in five Kansas veterans have said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was the most challenging year for them since they saw combat.

As the war in Afghanistan comes to a close and 9/11 is remembered on its 20th anniversary, VeteranAddiction.org, an information resource for military veterans and families that deal with addiction, says it conducted a survey of 3,000 veterans and found that 16% of Kansas veterans had faced the most challenges post-combat than any other year. Nationally, the figure was 20%.

Broken down, VeteranAddiction said 21% of male veterans faced their most challenging year in 2020 while 18% of females did.

A separate study done by the same organization found that 15% of veterans overall have had more alcohol to drunk during the COVID-19 pandemic than compared to previous years.

For already vulnerable veterans, VeteranAddiciton said the social disruption caused by COVID-19 exacerbated pre-existing concerns, including routine access to healthcare, access to pay and benefits earned through service, and support for those affected by combat stress or PTSD.

VeteranAddiction said those that experience struggles with mental health are also at high risk of developing or relapsing into a substance abuse disorder. Often, it said when those with mental health conditions look for distractions from thoughts, substances like alcohol are used. Paired with the easy availability of alcohol during the pandemic, this could be an added health risk for vulnerable veterans.

Moreover, VeteranAddicition said for veterans that struggle with mental health implications as a result of their experience, interpersonal relationships can have a huge effect on their overall well-being. Due to various mandates, it said support systems and connections have been harder to keep healthy, which could trigger feelings of loneliness that have a negative impact on mental health.

According to the organization, a veteran’s mental health struggle can also take a toll on the mental health of loved ones and even affect family dynamics as a whole if the issue is particularly severe, and based on the events of 2020, the potential of mental health concerns is not an isolated event.

A recent study found that six in 10 military respondents said that the COVID-19 pandemic has decreased their overall happiness significantly.

“There are plenty of dedicated online resources for veterans specifically, offering helpful coping mechanisms for making it through what has been a difficult time for many,” says Brittney Morse, MA, LAACC (a licensed advanced alcohol and drug counselor). “Interpersonal social and family relationships are also important to help maintain a strong level of support, and if the individual is struggling to reach out, these connections can help point them in the direction of expert medical advice.”

To read the full survey, click HERE.

