Kansas political leaders remember the lives lost on 9/11

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas political leaders are remembering the lives of 8 EMTs, 60 police officers, 343 firefighters and 2,997 civilians that were lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

In honor of those that lost their lives in the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and United Airline Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has proclaimed Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary, as Service and Remembrance Day in the Sunflower State.

“Today marks the 20th anniversary of this horrific tragedy that took the lives of so many of our fellow countrymen and women, including many first responders who gave everything to help others,” Governor Kelly said. “Let’s honor all of those who lost their lives on this infamous day – and thank our country’s police officers, firefighters, EMTs, members of the United States Military, and all other emergency service workers who continue dedicating their lives to protecting and serving the people of our communities.”

Today, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we recognize and honor all of our fellow Americans who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks. Our fellow countrymen and women, including many first responders, gave everything to help others. pic.twitter.com/3RTKOO8GEZ — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) September 11, 2021

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) said on this 20th anniversary, he hopes that Americans renew their commitment to respecting each other and working together.

Today marks 20 years since the attacks that forever changed America. We shall #NeverForget the lives lost & the way we united as one nation under God. May we renew our commitment to respecting one another, to working together for the common good & to honoring those who've served. https://t.co/8oILz7xkLH — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) September 11, 2021

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) posted a video on Friday night, Sept. 10, to pay his homage to those that lost their lives in the attacks. He said Kansans do not take their sacrifice for granted.

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a few thoughts: pic.twitter.com/q9eDcnVs0c — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) September 11, 2021

U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann (Kan.-01), Jake LaTurner (Kan.-02) and Ron Estes (Kan.-04) all took to twitter to pay their respects.

Today, we honor the thousands of lives tragically killed 20 years ago today.



Audrey and I are sending our prayers to the families of the victims and survivors of the terrorist attacks on 9/11. We will #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/jclEuxysA0 — Tracey Mann (@RepMann) September 11, 2021

"One of the worst days in American history saw some of the bravest acts in American history. We'll always honor the heroes of 9/11. Here at this hallowed place, we pledge that we will never forget their sacrifice."

— President George W. Bush pic.twitter.com/tkl04y9ftw — Jake LaTurner (@JakeLaTurner) September 11, 2021

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the horrific events of 9/11. As we reflect on this tragic day, may we honor the heroes who stepped in to save so many, and remember and pray for all those who tragically lost their life. pic.twitter.com/DzQ3tsgbI6 — Ron Estes (@RonEstesKS) September 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Sharice Davids (Kan.-03) said she hosted a moment of silence to remember those lost.

Holding a moment of silence for the 20 year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and the thousands of innocent lives lost that day.



Many of us remember where we were at the exact moment of the attacks. All of us have been impacted by it in the two decades since. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/NngvBNGdoW — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) September 11, 2021

To read Governor Kelly’s full proclamation, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.