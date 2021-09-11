Advertisement

Kansas political leaders remember the lives lost on 9/11

FILE - Ground Zero November 2001
FILE - Ground Zero November 2001(Dwayne Walker)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas political leaders are remembering the lives of 8 EMTs, 60 police officers, 343 firefighters and 2,997 civilians that were lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

In honor of those that lost their lives in the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and United Airline Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has proclaimed Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary, as Service and Remembrance Day in the Sunflower State.

“Today marks the 20th anniversary of this horrific tragedy that took the lives of so many of our fellow countrymen and women, including many first responders who gave everything to help others,” Governor Kelly said. “Let’s honor all of those who lost their lives on this infamous day – and thank our country’s police officers, firefighters, EMTs, members of the United States Military, and all other emergency service workers who continue dedicating their lives to protecting and serving the people of our communities.”

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) said on this 20th anniversary, he hopes that Americans renew their commitment to respecting each other and working together.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) posted a video on Friday night, Sept. 10, to pay his homage to those that lost their lives in the attacks. He said Kansans do not take their sacrifice for granted.

U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann (Kan.-01), Jake LaTurner (Kan.-02) and Ron Estes (Kan.-04) all took to twitter to pay their respects.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Sharice Davids (Kan.-03) said she hosted a moment of silence to remember those lost.

To read Governor Kelly’s full proclamation, click HERE.

