Kansas Gov. proclaims September as Suicide Prevention Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - September has been proclaimed as Suicide Prevention Month in the state of Kansas as it sees higher suicide rates than the national average.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says in order to raise awareness and educate Kansans about suicide prevention, she has signed a proclamation that designates September as Suicide Prevention Month.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the need for Kansans of all ages to have access to comprehensive mental health resources across our state,” Governor Kelly said. “This month and every month, we must focus on ways to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental illness, and make sure people of all ages know that help is always available if they need it.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Suicide Prevention Month is observed at the same time as World Suicide Prevention Day, on Sept. 10, and National Suicide Prevention Week, Sept. 5-11.

Gov. Kelly said the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has partnered with the Kansas Prevention Collaborative, the Kansas Suicide Prevention HQ and Prevention Intiitaitves at Wichita State University’s Community Engagement Institute in order to develop 2021′s statewide Kansas Suicide Prevention Awareness Campaign, “Check In.” She said the campaign is meant to do the following:

Promote making connections that will create the social support needed to help reduce the risk of suicidal behavior

Help dismantle the stigma surrounding youth and adults who seek mental health services

Relieve the feelings of shame, guilt and isolation for those dealing with depression or thoughts of suicide by normalizing the conversation

“Raising awareness in its simplest form can start by not being afraid to ask, or “Check In” when we are worried about someone or asking for help if we need it ourselves,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “Individually and together with the team of local coalitions we’ve built, we can have a positive impact on the reduction of deaths by suicide, and effectively address behavioral health prevention in our communities around the state.”

In Kansas, Gov. Kelly said suicide has consistently been in the top 10 leading causes of death among all ages. She said the 2019 Kansas Summary of Vital Statistics shows 521 deaths by suicide in the state, which is the highest in 20 years and higher than the national rate. Kansas data also shows that suicide is the second leading cause of death in people ages 15-34 years.

According to data from Kansas Communities that Care, in 2019, 40% of youth said they felt said or hopeless every day for at least two weeks in the past year. It also showed the first two sources that kids with mental health concerns go to are their partners or significant others or a friend.

Gov. Kelly said that service members, veterans and their families in Kansas that have faithfully and honorably served the nation have seen suicide rates of 3.4 times the rate of non-veterans. This is significantly higher than the national average. From 2015 to 2017, 67 veterans per 100,000 died by suicide.

According to the Kansas Governor, her proclamation highlights the ways that Kansas is dedicated to fighting suicide and raising awareness. It recognizes suicide as a significant health issue and declares prevention a statewide priority.

“What we know is that the greatest protection that people have from acting on thoughts of suicide is strong connections with other people, and having compassionate, caring and respectful contact with people helps to build those connections,” said Monica Kurz, KSPHQ Vice President of External Programming.

For free, confidential support or prevention and crisis resources for you or a loved one available 24,7, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-82555 or text 741741.

To read more about Check In, click HERE.

