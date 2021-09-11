Kansas finds itself in the middle of the road for COVID recovery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As another surge of COVID-cases hit American hospitals, Kansas has found itself in the middle of the road for recovery ranking both better and worse than its four border states.

With the unemployment rate at 5.2% and around 53% of the population fully vaccinated, WalletHub.com, the personal finance website, says it released its updated rankings for States That Are Recovering the Quickest From COVID-19. To find which states were bouncing back the quickest, it said it looked at the share of the population fully vaccinated and real GDP vs. pre-COVID levels across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

According to the rankings, Kansas came in as the 28th most recovered state. Kansas was ranked 32nd for COVID Health, 24th for Leisure and Travel and 13th for Economy and Labor Market, accounting for its overall score of 58.29.

However, Kansas was ranked higher than neighboring Missouri and Oklahoma. Missouri was ranked 40th for Covid Health, 17th for Leisure and Travel and 19th for Economy and Labor Market, making up its overall rank of 37. Oklahoma was ranked 50th for COVID Health, 30th for Leisure and Travel and 30th for Economy and Labor Market, accounting for its overall rank of 50.

Kansas’s two other neighboring states, Nebraska and Missouri seemed to be bouncing back more quickly, however. Colorado was ranked 18th overall with a ranking of 7 for COVID Health, 32 for Leisure and Travel and 45 for Economy and Labor Market. Nebraska was ranked 6th overall with a ranking of 22 for COVID Health, 13 for Leisure and Travel and 4 for Economy and Labor Market.

The study shows that the states recovering the quickest from COVID-19 are South Dakota, Maine, Iowa, Utah and New Hampshire. While those that are recovering the slowest are Georgia, Hawaii, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

According to the study, Oklahoma has the third-highest daily average for restaurant visits and is tied for the highest hospitalization rate. It found that Colorado has the fifth-highest real GDP vs. Pre-COVID levels in the nation while Oklahoma has the third-lowest. Nebraska was found to have the lowest unemployment rate compared to pre-COVID levels, while Colorado was found to have the second-highest. Lastly, it found that Missouri has the fourth-lowest change in total weekly consumer spending.

