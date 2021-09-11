Kansas aviation companies receive funds to help employee retention

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita area aviation companies have received an infusion of cash to help retain the aviation sector workforce.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Congressman Ron Estes (Kan.-04) say over $103 million in grants for aviation manufacturers are headed to Kansas through the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection program. The funds will help Kansas aviation employers retain over 4,200 employees. They said the AMJP program was created by legislation the pair introduced.

“The aviation manufacturing industry in Kansas plays a critical role in providing our state with high-paying jobs and supporting commercial and general aviation across the country,” said Sen. Moran. “As our economy continues recovering from the pandemic, having a trained, fully-staffed workforce will help aviation manufacturers recover more quickly and meet the demand for new aircraft and repairs. I’m pleased the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program is providing support to this important industry and their invaluable workforce.”

“The skilled workforce in Kansas’ aviation manufacturing industry is critical to our communities and our economy. The Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program funds will provide stability for employees and keep them here in the Air Capital of the World,” said Rep. Estes. “This bipartisan, bicameral program is a common-sense solution that directly benefits workers in Kansas, and I’m pleased that so many aviation manufacturers are receiving the assistance they need to keep building aircraft in the Sunflower State.”

According to the Kansas legislators, the AMJP program provides funds to eligible businesses to pay up to half of their compensation costs for various categories of employees for up to six months. The pair hosted an information session in June with U.S. Department of Transportation AMJP Program Director Elliott Black for aviation manufacturers in the Wichita area to learn more about the program and ask questions directly to its leaders.

Following the reception of the first grant applications, the legislators said the application was reopened from Aug. 4 to Sept. 1 to allow more businesses to apply. Businesses that applied in the second round are currently being evaluated by the DoT. The first round grant recipients are as follows:

Aerospace Systems & Components, Wichita

Air Capital NDI, Wichita

Apex Engineering International, Wichita

B&B Airparts, Wichita

C.E. Machine Company, Wichita

Cox Machine, Wichita

DBA Kansas Coil Spring Co, Wichita

Dynamic NC, Rose Hill

Fiber Dynamics, Wichita

Global Aviation Technologies, Wichita

Goddard Machine, Wichita

H. M. Dunn Company, Wichita

Integrated Components, Wichita

Kelly Manufacturing Company, Wichita

KMI Inc, Mulvane

Learjet Inc, Wichita

Lee Aerospace, Wichita

Manufacturing Development Inc, Cheney

MAX Aerostructures, Wichita

Metal Arts Machine Co, Wichita

Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics, Wichita

Millennium Machine & Tool, Newton

NWI Wichita, Wichita

Omni Aerospace, Wichita

Orizon Aerostructures, Kansas City

Rickman Machine Co., Wichita

Sinclair & Sons Custom Welding & Machining Service Inc, Wichita

Spirit AeroSystems, Wichita

Trinity Precision Inc, Wichita

United Machine Company Inc, Wichita

Winglet Technology, Wichita

